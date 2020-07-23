Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals: iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, Galaxy M31 to be discounted

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will begin on August 6 (Image: Amazon) Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will begin on August 6 (Image: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: The pandemic delayed Amazon Prime Day by several months this year globally. Earlier this week, the e-commerce giant has finally announced the dates for Prime Day in India. The sale will begin August 6 and continue until August 7 on Amazon.in. Ahead of the sale, the platform has revealed some deals across platforms including smartphones.

The e-commerce giant has confirmed that smartphones like iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 and some phones from Oppo, Vivo, Honor and other brands will be available at lower prices. Besides selling the already existing smartphones during the same Amazon will provide launch offers as well.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, phones like OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M31s (set to launch in India on July 30), and a new smartphone from Xiaomi. The banner on the website has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM model will go on sale for the first time in India on August 6. The 6GB RAM variant of the Nord will be available in September, OnePlus confirmed during the AR launch event earlier this week.

Other newly launched products to be available during the sale will be Redmi Note 9, Honor 9A, boat power banks, Jabra headsets, among others.

Budget phones like Redmi 8A dual, Samsung Galaxy M21, Oppo A5 2020, Samsung Galaxy M11 will also be available at lower prices during the Prime Day sale. Some of the premium phones like Samsung Galaxy S10, Mi 10, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 8 Pro will also be available at lower prices during the Prime Day sale.

For the Prime Day sale, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank. Users will HDFC credit and debit card will be able to get 10 per cent instant discount on shopping. Amazon will also offer EMI option to HDFC card holders.

While Amazon is holding its Prime Day in India next month, the annual shopping event has been delayed in the US due to the pandemic. The e-commerce giant said it plans to hold the online shipping event for its Prime members in the US “later than usual” this year.

