Amazon Prime Day 2019: iPhone XR, Redmi Y3, Fire TV Stick among top sellers in India

Amazon’s Prime Day sale which was recently held during July 15-16 was the company’s biggest ever two-day event for its subscribed customers. The two-day sale surpassed its previous edition and all other two-day sales period. The sale featured various discounts and offers on most of the products included 1,000 new product launches, deals and video and music titles curated for Prime Day.

More than twice the number of Amazon customers had signed up for Prime membership during the announcement of the event period as compared to the previous year. Over 40 per cent of the new members came from outside the top 10 cities including Durgapur, Kurukshetra, Hooghly, Guntur, Satara, Bharuch and Chittoor.

The e-commerce giant claimed that the recently concluded Prime Day sale was the biggest ever event for Amazon devices with Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote being the top sellers. Fire TV Stick was the top-selling deal across all categories during the Prime Day sale. Apart from the Amazon devices, the other top-selling products included Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb compatible with Amazon Alexa, BoAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphone and Godrej Aer Pocket Bathroom Fragrance.

Among the smartphones, the top-selling mobiles included Apple iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 – Mirror Blue, Samsung Galaxy M40 – Cocktail Orange, Oppo F11 Pro – Waterfall Gray, Redmi Y3, Samsung Galaxy M30 and M20, LG W30 – Aurora Green and the flagship models of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. In terms of unit sales, Xiaomi was the top-selling smartphone brand by unit sales. Among Xiaomi’s devices, the Redmi Y3 was the highest selling smartphone on Amazon India. Customers also purchased top deals including OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy M10 and Apple XR.

Among consumer electronics, headphones, Bluetooth speakers and cameras were the most purchased products. In this category, the top-selling brands were Mi, BoAt, Boult, JBL and Sennheiser. Xiaomi was the top consumer electronics brand in terms of unit sales, the e-commerce giant said.

Coming to the large appliances, Amazon said that the top-selling appliances during the Prime Day sale included Samsung’s top-load washing machines, Bosch’s front-loading washing machine/dishwashers and LG and Whirlpool refrigerators. Customers also bought the newly launched IFB Alexa-enabled washing machine, Whirlpool’s top-load washing machine and Haier’s side-by-side refrigerator.

According to Amazon India, small and medium sellers saw their sales volumes increase 67 per cent over the previous Prime Day sale. Kalahaat artisans witnessed an increase in their sales volume by close to 150 per cent and Launchpad sellers experienced a jump of over 65 per cent on-year from the last Prime Day sale.

“Prime members in India enjoyed shopping the deals and new launches, buying thousands of products from small & medium sellers, artisans, entrepreneurs and innovators and our sellers,” Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India said in a press statement.

Apart from shopping, Amazon Prime members also watched Prime Video in over 4,000 cities and towns across India. Prime Music saw the highest number of listeners in the week leading up to Prime Day, the company said.