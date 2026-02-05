Amazon plans to use AI to speed up TV and film production

Amazon emphasized writers, directors, actors, and character designers will be involved at every stage of production, using AI as a tool to enhance creativity. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon plans to use artificial intelligence to speed up the process for making movies and TV shows even as Hollywood fears that AI will cut jobs and permanently reshape the industry.

At the Amazon MGM Studio, veteran entertainment executive Albert Cheng is leading a team charged with developing new AI tools that he said will cut costs and streamline the creative process. Amazon plans to launch a closed beta program in March, inviting industry partners to test its AI tools. ‍The ⁠company expects to have results to share by May.

Cheng described AI Studio as a “startup” operating under Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s “two pizza team” philosophy — keeping the group small enough to be fed by two pizzas. The team consists primarily of product engineers and scientists, with a smaller creative and business contingent. Amazon is publicly embracing AI in response to spiraling production budgets that limit the number of shows and ​films companies can finance. The technology will fast-track certain processes to make more ‌movies and TV shows more efficiently.