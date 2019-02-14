Amazon Pay UPI on Android launched in partnership with Axis Bank

Amazon in partnership with Axis Bank has launched Amazon Pay UPI for Android users. With this new feature now live, Android users will be able to link their bank account to their Amazon app via an Axis Bank generated UPI ids.

The company states that this will help its users make fast, easy and secure payments directly from their bank account. People can also use the Amazon Pay UPI feature to make payments for recharges and bill payments.

The new feature will help users pay for their purchases, bills and recharges easily without the need of inputting a CVV, OTP and net-banking details. Amazon states that this feature will be protected by their mobile device verification process and a UPI PIN.

The company says it will continue to leverage the UPI platform to launch new features in the future, which will help simplify customer experience and expand into new use cases.

Amazon Pay, the e-commerce giant’s digital wallet, was launched back in 2017 in India. If you wish to try using the new Amazon Pay UPI feature, you can simply do so by logging into the Amazon app on your Android smartphone and choosing UPI as your payment method.