Amazon Pay credit card: How to apply, reward points, joining fee and more

Amazon launches Amazon Pay credit card in partnership with ICICI Bank in India. The Amazon Pay credit card looks very similar to any other credit card available in the country. Both Prime and non-Prime Amazon members can apply for the newly launched credit card. The Amazon Pay credit card offers unlimited reward points, and no cost EMI. It’s a lifetime free credit card.

The Amazon Pay credit card is a lifetime free credit card issued by ICICI Bank in association with Amazon Pay Private Limited and VISA. The Amazon Pay credit card rewards customers for purchases on and off Amazon with reward points in the form of Amazon Pay balance.

Benefits: Reward points and more

Amazon offers reward points to the credit card users. Amazon Prime members get 5 per cent reward points on shopping groceries, mobile, clothes and more from Amazon.in. Additionally, the company also provides 2 per cent reward points to consumers on booking flights, recharging phones and paying bills via Amazon.in. On all other shopping and payments users get 1 per cent reward points.

The reward points will be automatically credited as Amazon Pay balance monthly. It should be noted that Amazon will not provide any reward points on EMI orders.

To celebrate the launch of the new Amazon Pay credit card, the company is offering Rs 600 instant cashback to the Prime members while the non-Prime members get Rs 500 cashback. This is a limited period offer.

To get the cashback consumers don’t need to purchase anything. The cashback will be available if consumers apply for the credit card before the limited period offer ends, which is on January 31, 2020. Consumers will get the cashback as soon as the card is approved.

How to apply

Enter phone number

Enter personal details like email ID, date of birth, mother’s name, address, PAN card details, office details, among others

A Consent for Disclosure and sharing of information page will appear

Click on Accept and Generate card option

Joining fee

The Amazon Pay credit card is a life free card and consumers doesn’t not need to pay any joining fee to get it. There’s no annual fee.

No-cost EMI option

Consumers can get no-cost EMI on purchases above Rs 3000 on Amazon.in on tenure of 3 to 6 months.

Who can apply for Amazon credit card?

Currently, any customer living in these 35 Indian cities can apply for this credit card: Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Baroda, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Mysore, Nasik, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Patna, Pune, Surat, Udaipur, some others.

Amazon has confirmed that it is working on bringing the credit card service for customers living in other parts of the country.

