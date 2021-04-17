Amazon offering 10 free e-books to celebrate World Book Day

Amazon is offering 10 free Kindle e-books from around the world, to celebrate World Book Day on April 23. Users who have an Amazon account will be able to download the e-books and will need a Kindle, Amazon Fire tablet, or the kindle app to read the e-books. In case you are wondering, users do not require an Amazon Prime membership to be able to download the e-books.

The offer will expire on April 24, so you need to hurry up. The e-books have been sourced from all around the world, 10 separate countries to be exact, and have all been translated into English.

Amazon has also introduced a new feature that will allow users to set the cover of the e-book they are reading as their lock screen wallpaper. The feature is known as ‘Display Cover’ and was previously only accessible after jailbreaking the device.

So, users will now be able to set the covers of most books, magazines, comics, and manga as their lock screen wallpaper. The company is globally rolling out the feature for all the Kindle owners.

The feature is available on select devices, including the 8th and 10th generation Kindle, 7th and 10th generation Paperwhite, 8th, 9th and 10th generation Oasis and 7th generation Voyage. Kindle Users who have a non-ad device and own one of these models will be able to use the new feature. The feature will not be available for the Special Offer editions of Kindle which include in-device advertisements and are available at a lower price point.

Amazon has a list on its website detailing the supported models, so users who are not sure about the compatibility of their device can check the list. The new option is available in Kindle’s settings menu, with a “Show Cover” toggle which can be used to enable the feature.

The feature has been missing for a long time now and is sure to get a lot of people excited. How much people actually use the feature all boils down to what book they are reading and whether they would like to showcase it.