Amazon Now to reach 300+ cities as Amazon doubles down on quick commerce in India

The company has also launched the Sammaan programme to provide benefits and support for delivery associates. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon India is all set to expand its quick-commerce service, Amazon Now, to over 300 cities across the country as it looks to build what it calls India’s largest “delivery in minutes” network.

The company said Amazon Now has become the fastest-growing business unit in its India operations, with order volumes doubling every quarter since launch. The service is currently available to more than 50 million customers across over 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Amritsar.

As part of the expansion, Amazon will significantly increase its network of micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centres. The service offers a wide range of products, including groceries, fruits and vegetables, frozen food, personal care items, beauty products, home essentials and small appliances, delivered within minutes.