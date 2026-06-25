Amazon Now to reach 300+ cities as Amazon doubles down on quick commerce in India

Amazon India is all set to expand its quick-commerce service, Amazon Now, to over 300 cities across the country as it looks to build what it calls India’s largest “delivery in minutes” network.
The company said Amazon Now has become the fastest-growing business unit in its India operations, with order volumes doubling every quarter since launch. The service is currently available to more than 50 million customers across over 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Amritsar.
As part of the expansion, Amazon will significantly increase its network of micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centres. The service offers a wide range of products, including groceries, fruits and vegetables, frozen food, personal care items, beauty products, home essentials and small appliances, delivered within minutes.
The company also highlighted its broader delivery network, which includes same-day delivery on more than one million products, next-day delivery on over four million items, and millions more available through Prime’s fast-delivery service.
Alongside its quick-commerce expansion, Amazon unveiled a new welfare initiative for delivery associates called ‘Sammaan’. The programme will support tens of thousands of delivery partners working across Amazon’s e-commerce and quick-commerce operations.
A portion of Amazon India’s previously announced $300 million investment in operations and workforce welfare will be directed toward the initiative.
Speaking about the announcement, Amazon India Country Manager Samir Kumar said Prime members who begin using Amazon Now typically increase their shopping frequency threefold, reflecting strong customer adoption of the service.
The Sammaan programme includes scholarships for children of delivery associates; enhanced health and life insurance coverage; access to government welfare and financial inclusion schemes, road safety initiatives and support measures, expansion of Amazon’s Ashray rest centres to 250 locations this year.
The announcement underscores Amazon’s growing focus on India’s booming quick-commerce market while also addressing welfare and support measures for the workforce powering its delivery network.