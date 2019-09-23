Amazon Music HD is the company’s new lossless music streaming service with high quality audio

Amazon has launched a new music streaming service, Amazon Music HD, which offers lossless versions of audio files for streaming or downloading. Amazon promises access to more than 50 million songs that will be available in more than double the bitrate of standard streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

The platform also promises more than a million songs in Ultra HD quality with up to ten times the normal bitrate. The HD lossless audio offers up to 850 kbps bitrate at 16-bits depth and 44.1kHz sample rate. The Ultra HD quality offers up to 3730 kbps bitrate at 24-bits depth and 192 kHz sample rate. The standard audio quality over common streaming services offers up to 320kbps bit rate.

As of now, the service is available to the consumers in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan. To run the Amazon Music HD, users will be required to have data speeds of 1.5Mbps or higher and the smartphone/headphones/speakers should support 16-bit/44.1 kHz or higher.

Amazon says that iPhone 5s and later models are eligible along with most of the wired headphones and speakers. Amazon has chosen the HD and Ultra HD terminology for the audio quality because it found it was more comprehensible to a mass audience than the current terminology for audio quality, Amazon’s VP of Music, Steve Boom, told The Verge.

As per the report, Boom said that Amazon is targeting the “mass audience” with its Music HD service, instead of being a niche player like Tidal and other lossless music platforms like HDtracks or Qobuz. One of the main competitors of Amazon in this kind of music is Tidal and its Hi-Fi plan is priced at $19.99 per month.

Amazon Music HD pricing

Currently, users can avail the 90 days free trial of the Amazon Music HD service, after which the consumers will be charged as per the tier they’ve selected. The Amazon Music HD Individual Plan is priced at $12.99 per month plus taxes for the Amazon Prime members.

The Individual Plan for non-prime customers or standard Amazon customers is $14.99 per month plus taxes. The Amazon Music HD Family Plan is priced at $19.99 per month for the standard Amazon customer.