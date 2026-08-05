Amazon loses US court ban on Perplexity’s AI shopping tools

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday overturned a ruling that had temporarily barred Perplexity from using its AI-powered agentic shopping tools on Amazon’s platform. In a novel legal dispute, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Amazon was unlikely to succeed on its claim that Perplexity’s AI agents violated a federal computer-hacking law.

The ruling is the first by a federal appeals ⁠court ​to address whether AI agents acting on behalf of users can legally access online platforms, a question with broad implications for the fast-growing field of agentic AI tools that can browse, shop and transact across the web. “We respectfully disagree with today’s ​decision ​on the preliminary injunction,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “We ⁠remain confident in our case and are evaluating our next steps.”