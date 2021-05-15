Amazon launches miniTV, a free video streaming service

Amazon has launched a new video streaming service, called miniTV. The service offers users “professionally” created and curated content across web series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more. It is free of cost, but users will witness ads. It is available within the Amazon shopping app.

“With the launch of miniTV, Amazon.in shopping app is now a single destination for customers to shop from millions of products, make payments and watch free entertainment videos,” Amazon said in a blogpost. Currently, the new video streaming service is only available for Android users. The iOS and mobile web versions will also be released in the coming months.

The e-commerce giant has partnered with leading studios such as TVF, Pocket Aces, as well as comedians, including Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and more. One will also witness content on tech, fashion and beauty.

The service even features a food section, which includes videos from Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble. Amazon is promising that it add more many more new and exclusive videos in the coming weeks. It is important to note that both Amazon Prime and miniTV are two different platforms.

“miniTV is completely free and it does not require a separate app. Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of award-winning Amazon Originals, latest movies and TV shows, in English and 9 Indian languages. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs,” the company said.

How to access Amazon’s miniTV?

To access miniTV, all you need to do is open the Amazon app on your Android phone. As of now, there is no separate option to access the new service. Once you open the Amazon app, you just need to scroll down a bit to access miniTV. Once you spot it, tap on the miniTV and you will be redirected to a new section, which includes free web series and other content.