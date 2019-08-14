Amazon launches Automated Messaging Assistant in Hindi

Amazon has launched its Automated Messaging Assistant in Hindi for its users in India. The company’s Automated Assistant is basically a chatbot which is powered by Amazon’s customer service-tuned artificial intelligence (AI) platform, that uses Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing capabilities to enable a seamless conversational experience for the customers.

With the help of this assistant, customer can interact just as they would do with a human. The conversation happens right inside the messaging window and the chatbot seamlessly transitions to a human assistant within the same window, whenever necessary.

The company said that with the launch of Hindi language support, millions of its customers will be able to get their queries resolved in the language of their choice, without connecting to an Amazon associate.

The Hindi chat support for its messaging assistant is available in Amazon India’s Android app. With this launch, the company said that it is taking the next step towards enhancing its customer service experience for its Indian customers.

“By offering the Automated Assistant in Hindi, we are taking a big step towards localizing our post-order experience for Indian customers,” Akshay Prabhu, Director, Customer Service, Amazon India said in a statement.

This apart, according to various media reports, Amazon is in advanced talks to pick a 10 per cent stake in Future Retail as the e-commerce company looks to bolster its brick-and-mortar presence in India, which is also one of the world’s fastest-growing retail markets.