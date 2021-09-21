scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Amazon launch event set for September 28: New Echo devices expected, an upgrade to Kindle?

Amazon is set to host its next invite-only launch event on September 28. Here is what the company may be planning to launch at the event.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 21, 2021 10:31:00 am
Amazon is set to host its next launch event September 28 at 9.30PM IST/12PM ET. As per a report by The Verge, Amazon hasn’t revealed the exact list of devices and services that the company is planning to launch at the event. But it is a given that the company will showcase its new range of Echo speakers, Alexa software updates along with possible routers at the event.

In previous years, the company has also showcased its experimental devices at the September event.  These include the Echo Loop ring, the Echo Frames glasses, and the Ring drone. The Amazon event is invite-only, so not everyone will be able to view the livestream.

The company is expected to launch two new 6.8-inch devices; the Kindle Paperwhite 5 and the Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition as part of its fall event according to a report Amazon is expected to launch its next-generation Kindle Paperwhite 5 and the Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition as part of its fall event as per a report (Image source: File)

Amazon is expected to launch its new Kindle Paperwhite in the near future, as per a comparison chart recently posted to Good e-Reader. The company is expected to launch two new 6.8-inch devices; the Kindle Paperwhite 5 and the Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition as part of its fall event according to a report by Digitaltrends.

The next generation Paperwhite 5 is expected to pack 8GB of storage and may come with IPX8 waterproof rating. The Kindle Paperwhite may be priced at around $120. The Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition on the other hand is expected to pack all the specifications of the Paperwhite 5 and then double down with additional features to justify its higher price tag.

Must Read |Old Kindle e-readers will lose internet connectivity later this year, Amazon warns

The Signature Edition is speculated to pack 32GB of storage space and auto page orientation for a customizable reading experience. The device is expected to feature physical page-turn buttons and wireless charging, which is a first for the Kindle series. The Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition will reportedly be priced at $200.

The next-generation Kindle devices are expected to come with wireless charging, which would be a major upgrade from previous generations of Amazon Kindle.

