scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Amazon is rolling out its Prime Video app for macOS

Amazon has confirmed that it has started rolling out a native Prime Video app for macOS app. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 16, 2021 6:11:32 pm
Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Video macOS app, Prime Video macOS, Prime Video macOS features, Prime Video Mac, Prime Video news, Amazon newsThe app will allow Prime Video users to stream and even download Prime Video content on Apple Mac devices for offline viewing (Image source: Amazon)

Amazon has confirmed that it has started rolling out a native Prime Video app for macOS app. Users will be able to download and install the same via Apple’s Mac App Store for free. The app will allow Prime Video users to stream and even download Prime Video content on Apple’s Mac devices for offline viewing.

Amazon says that all of Prime Video’s content will be available in the Mac app. Users will also be able to choose their preferred video quality both for regular streaming and downloads.

Must Read |Amazon to allow iOS users to share 30 second snippets from its Prime Video library

The app will come with support for native macOS features like picture-in-picture and AirPlay. The Prime Video app for macOS will also grant users the ability to start content on one device and pick up where they left off on another device. The app is free and works on macOS Big Sur (11.4) and later.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In addition to the regular free-with-Prime-subscription selection, the app also features a dedicated store tab where users will be able to rent or purchase content. Amazon has confirmed that its lineup of live sports will include Thursday Night Football and the English Premiere League (where available).

The Prime Video app will make use of stored payment info when making in-app transactions. Some other options in the app include autoplay and subtitle preferences, parental controls, and the option to view other devices that have been registered to your Prime account.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement