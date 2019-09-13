Amazon is holding a special hardware refresh event on Sep 25 in Seattle

Amazon is holding a special hardware refresh event on September 25 in Seattle. The company is expected to introduce new Echo devices and services at the annual event. Last year’s fall event was jam-packed with a slew of devices, including new Echo smart speakers, a microwave and more.

At the moment, we know little about what to expect from this event. Amazon already announced new devices in the Fire TV category at IFA Berlin earlier this month, but rumour has it the company will launch many more products at its September 25 event.

Bloomberg in July reported that Amazon is working on a premium Echo smart speaker, as well as an Alexa-powered Robot. Apparently, a high-end Echo speaker will be pitched against Google Home Max and Apple HomePod. Amazon continues to be the most dominant player in the smart speaker segment. The company launched the first Echo smart speaker way back in 2014.

Amazon’s announcement of holding an event comes days after Apple’s September 10 event, where the tech major launched the iPhone 11 and a new Apple Watch. Not just Amazon, but major tech majors including Microsoft and Google have plans to launch new devices ahead of the crucial holiday season.

Microsoft will reportedly launch a new dual-screen Surface device alongside the updated Surface Pro on October 2 in New York. Google, on the other hand, is said to announce the Pixel 4 and a revamped Next Home Mini with a wall mount at its October hardware event.