Amazon introduces ‘Join the Chat’ AI tool for voice-based shopping help

Amazon says the goal is to recreate the feeling of talking to a helpful in-store assistant, making it easier for users to explore products in a more personal way. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered feature that aims to make shopping feel more natural and hands-free. Announced on Tuesday, the update lets users ask questions about products and get real-time audio replies from what the company calls “AI-powered shopping experts.”

The feature, named ‘Join the Chat’, is designed to make browsing easier by cutting down the need to read long product descriptions or scroll through countless reviews. Instead, shoppers can ask simple, direct questions, like whether a coffee machine is suitable for beginners or if a piece of clothing is comfortable, and receive short, spoken answers. These responses combine product details with customer feedback and other useful information.