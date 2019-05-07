Amazon introduces Alexa Skills Blueprints in India to let users create their personal Alexa skills

Amazon has launched Alexa Skills Blueprints program in India, where it will allow users to create and share their custom skills for Alexa. Using the Alexa Skill Blueprints, users can use over 30 templates to create their own Alexa skill within minutes and get these published on Amazon.

Users can choose from a variety of categories including Fun and Games, Learning and Knowledge, At Home and Storyteller to create custom games, unique stories, or household lists. The advantage with this Blueprint feature is that users don’t need to have the knowledge for coding an Alexa skill. After creating a skill they can submit them for certification, so that the customised content can later on go live on the Alexa Skills Store.

Those skills which are submitted for publishing on the Alexa Skills Store need to abide by Amazon Alexa’s content guidelines, should not contain material which is inappropriate for other customers and must go through the skill certification review.

With the Alexa Skills Blueprints program, content creators can use the Flash Briefing blueprint to publish and share their latest updates on the Alexa Skills Store. It will allow bloggers using WordPress to deliver their posts as audio through Alexa with the help of Blog blueprint.

Universities and religious organisations can use the University and Spiritual Talks blueprints to make their live and recorded audio content accessible on Alexa-enabled devices.

“Being able to publish a blueprint skill allows customers and content creators to share their passions, creativity, and interests with anyone even though they may not have a technical background,” Dilip RS, Country Manager for Alexa Skills at Amazon India said in a statement.