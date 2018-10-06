Amazon India reveals number of offers for its Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon is offering Prime members a cashback of up to Rs 2,400 when shopping with their Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon India will be holding Great Indian Festival sale from October 10 to October 15. Ahead of the sale, the retail giant has revealed a few benefits that it will be offering to its customers. These benefits include – free mobile insurance, free extended warranty, free installation and more on a wide range of products. Prime members will just like all other Amazon sales will have early access to the Great Indian Festival starting 12PM on October 09.

Customers purchasing new smartphone during the sale will get a free screen replacement and they can also opt in for total damage protection, which will start at Re 1. The company will offer free one year extended warranty on appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and TVs.

The company is also offering unified delivery and installation on all of the appliances sold on the platform by brands like TCL, BPL, Godrej, etc across 10 cities. This will help consumers select one date for the installation of all their appliances for free. Non-Prime members currently have to pay Rs 40 for delivery for orders below Rs 499. However, new users purchasing any product from Amazon India will get free shipping on their first purchase.

Additionally, the company is offering Prime members a cashback of up to Rs 2,400 when shopping with their Amazon Pay balance. SBI credit and debit cardholders will be eligible for an instant discount of 10 per cent.

