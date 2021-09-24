Amazon India launches Prime Video channels: What it means, add-on subscription price, and more

Amazon has announced “Prime Video Channels” for the Indian market to offer users access to a distinctive slate of content from different video streaming services. The e-commerce giant has launched this service with eight OTT platforms, which is being made available to all Prime members at discounted prices.

Amazon has confirmed that it has plans to add many more channels to the platform. The Prime Video channels service is already present in a few countries outside India and Amazon has more than 350 OTT partners globally.

Amazon launches Prime Video channels in India: What it means?

This service is basically an add-on subscription of popular OTT platforms and users will be able to stream the content from these on the Amazon Prime Video app in India. The same service will also be available on Amazon’s official site.

By giving access to different OTT platforms in one place, Amazon is making it easier for customers to avoid the juggle between multiple usernames, passwords, and billing due dates.

“With Prime Video Channels, all premium content subscriptions are managed within a single destination – Prime Video apps and website,” the company.

The new service currently offers a total of 8 OTT channels, including Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, DocuBay, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, and Shorts TV. If you don’t want to access the content of other OTT platforms, then you can simply watch Amazon Prime content without paying extra.

But, you will be required to pay extra if you would like to watch the content of these channels. As part of the launch, all the Amazon Prime members will be able to avail OTT subscriptions at special prices.

Users will also be able to use IMDb’s X-Ray feature and a single consolidated watch list and download library for offline viewing. Subscribers will also get the option to manage data consumption and much more across all their premium channel subscriptions.

Prime Video Channels subscriptions and India prices

All the Prime members will be able to access Discovery+ by paying Rs 299 per year. It covers sub-genres including Science, Adventure, Food, and Lifestyle.

The DocuBay subscription will cost Rs 499 per year. This service offers documentaries from all corners of the globe in a variety of categories. It is worth noting that the original price of this service is Rs 999, but Amazon Prime members are getting a 50 percent discount on annual subscriptions.

There is also a discount of 25 percent on the Eros Now subscription, so customers will be able to buy its membership for Rs 299. This price is for an annual subscription and users will be able to access over 12,000 movies, and premium original episodic series, music videos, and more. This service offers content in 13 languages.

The Hoichoi subscription will cost Rs 599 per year. This is also a video streaming platform, which showcases content in Bengali language including popular series such as Hello, Byomkesh, Eken Babu and more, along with a vast library of movies including World Premieres, Classics, and Blockbusters.

Amazon is also offering Lionsgate Play subscription for Rs 699 per year. The service boasts thousands of hours of premium content, including award-winning Premieres, billion-dollar Franchise Movies, binge-worthy Box Sets, and popular titles like John Wick: Chapter 3, Wrath of Man, and more.

The manoramaMAX, which is priced at Rs 699 per year, is the OTT platform that comes from the house of MM TV Ltd, the television network from Malayala Manorama Group. It includes a variety of programs ranging from entertainment content that comes on Mazhavil Manorama, originals to news and infotainment content broadcast by the Manorama News channel.

Those who want access to MUBI will be able to get it for Rs 1,999, which is the price of one year. This service focuses on classic and arthouse cinema. The ShortsTV subscription price starts from Rs 299 per year. This service will offer the best Short films from across the globe including Academy Award-nominated shorts.