Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Amazon India Black Friday sale 2022: Top deals that you should not miss

Amazon India Black Friday Sale offers deals and discounts on products like smart TV, sound bar, wireless earphones, and Bluetooth speakers.

Amazon is currently running its Black Friday Sale in India and the e-commerce platform is offering deals and discounts on various products like earphones, Bluetooth speakers, camera accessories, home entertainment, and audio products. While there are no major deals and discounts on products like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, this sale seems to be focused on accessories and audio products. Here are some of the hand-picked deals that you can consider on Amazon India’s Black Friday sale 2022. If you are looking for deals on Apple products, Croma’s Black Friday sale might appeal more.

Amazon India Black Friday sale: Top deals on electronics and accessories

Hisense 43-inch 4K smart TV

The Hisense 43-inch 4K smart TV has received over 50 per cent discount on Amazon and will be available for just Rs 20,900 during the Black Friday sale 2022. This smart TV runs on Android TV OS and offers technologies like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

JBL C100SI wired in-ear headphone

The JBL C100SI usually costs over Rs 1,000. During the Amazon India Black Friday sale, the same will be available for just Rs 599. It comes with 3.5mm headphone devices and can be used with most laptops, tablets, and smartphones. These earphones are known for their bass, lightweight design, and angled in-ear design for a comfortable wearing experience.

Must read: |Gets Black Friday US deals in India

boAt Stone 200 3W Bluetooth speaker

This rugged speaker will be available for Rs 1,299 during the Amazon India Black Friday sale. The speaker has an IPX8 rating for water resistance and the speaker also has an AUX in port, allowing users to physically connect their phones, tablets, and laptops to a speaker using an AUX cable.

Spigen Essential PF2104 wireless charger

Spigen Essential PF2014 is a Qi-certified wireless charger with up to 15W of power output that can be used to charge both Android and iOS devices. with a flat 29 per cent discount, Spigen’s wireless charger will be available for just Rs 999 on Amazon as a part of the Black Friday sale.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV wireless Bluetooth soundbar

The Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV gets a whopping 80 per cent discount on Amazon Black Friday sale in India. This sound-bar style Bluetooth speaker will be available for Rs 1,999, capable of delivering 16W of audio output with support for external media access via a USB port.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 01:15:23 pm
