Amazon India adds Hindi language support on Android app and mobile website

Amazon India brings Hindi language support for Android users (Image Source: Reuters)

Amazon India has brought Hindi language support for its mobile site and Android app users. In a bid to widen its presence into India’s fast-growing e-commerce market, Amazon has added Hindi support to capture more users on the platform.

Currently, the Hindi version is available only on the mobile site and app for Android. The iOS app and desktop site users will get the Hindi language support at a later stage.

Amazon notes that the users will now be able to read detailed product information, check for deals, discounts, place and pay for their orders and even track, and view their order history in Hindi. Apparently, the app does not require to be updated, the new regional language option will show via a server-side update.

To access Amazon’s Hindi version all you need to do is tap on the hamburger icon on the left side of the menu and select “Language” option. It will then show you the option to switch from English to Hindi. Select the Hindi option and the Amazon page will show you content in Hindi language.

Notably, the Hindi language support at present only shows navigation buttons and posters in Hindi. The products on the platform are not listed in the language. Even the search feature and delivery address require ‘English intervention.’

However, reports cite that Amazon will add more shopping features for instance product reviews, Q&As in Hindi in the coming months.

“The launch will enable shoppers in India to enjoy the ease and convenience of Amazon’s shopping experience in Hindi, Amazon India Vice President, Category Management Manish Tiwary said (via PTI) in a statement. “Customers can read detailed product information, find deals and discounts, place and pay for their orders, among other things,” he added.

