Amazon India unveils 5th gear store with complimentary Prime membership, no cost-EMI offers and more

Amazon India now has a 5th gear store where the company will be offering deals and discounts on the latest 5G smartphones from top brands. At the 5th gear store, users can get a bonus of Rs 14,000 on exchanging an older smartphone and the e-commerce platform is also offering a complimentary 12-month Prime membership on the purchase of select models.

Besides, users can get 12 months no-cost EMI on most phones listed on Amazon’s 5th gear store. Here are some of the best picks from the store that are worth considering in 2023:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, will be available for just Rs 1,16,999 on the Amazon 5th gear store. Do note that this price includes all the bank offers. Users can get an additional discount of Rs 14,000 by exchanging an older device.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G with the 120Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC will be available on the Amazon 5th gear store (including the bank discount) for Rs 12,999, making it a value-for-money 5G-capable device. This device has a 5,000 mAh battery and it also offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country which will be available for Rs 10,499 on the Amazon 5th gear store. The phone offers 4GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and it comes with a 50MP primary camera. If you are looking for a 5G capable smartphone on a budget, the Lava Blaze 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is a great pick.

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R is another device that caught our attention on the Amazon 5th gear store. This Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered phone comes with a triple camera setup, 120Hz AMOLED display, 5000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and an Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 operating system. While the phone is available for a starting price of Rs 39,999, Amazon is offering an additional Rs 3,000 off in exchange for a 4G smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50

The Dimensity 810 SoC-powered Realme Narzo 50 has also been accorded a price cut on the Amazon 5th gear store where the smartphone is available for Rs 13,999 with an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the exchange offer. This phone has a 48MP primary camera, a fast 90Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 128GB of internal storage.