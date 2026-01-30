Amazon in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI, source says

OpenAI, ​which signed a $10 billion computing deal with Nvidia challenger Cerebras earlier this month, is laying the groundwork for an IPO that could value it at up to $1 trillion, Reuters has also reported.(File photo)

Amazon is in talks to invest dozens of billions in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and the figure could be as high as $50 billion, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

The discussion is still in the early stages and the final numbers have not been finalized, the source said.

Big Tech companies and investors such as SoftBank Group Corp are racing to ‍forge ⁠partnerships with OpenAI – which is spending heavily on data centers – betting that closer ties with the artificial-intelligence startup would give them a competitive edge in the AI race.

OpenAI is looking to raise up to $100 billion in funding, valuing ​it at about $830 billion, Reuters reported ‌on Tuesday. SoftBank Group is in talks to invest as much as an additional $30 billion in the startup.