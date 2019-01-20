Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top deals on Redmi 6A, Realme U1, Echo Dot (3rd gen), PS4 slim, and more

Amazon Great Indian Sale is already up and running. The e-commerce giant is effectively offering discounts on a number of smartphones, accessories and game consoles. Additionally, Amazon is offering up to 10 per cent instant discount to the bank’s credit and debit card users during the three-day sale. The offer is also valid on EMI transactions. You can check out the best deals right here!

Advertising

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Redmi 6A (2GB RAM, 16GB storage)

If you are looking to buy an entry-level smartphone, now is the best time. Redmi 6A can be purchased for just Rs 5,999 during Amazon’s Great Indian Sale. This is the base model, which usually sells for Rs 6,999. The budget smartphone sports a 5.45-inch HD+, MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, microSD support, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. Read our review here.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Realme U1(3GB RAM, 32GB storage)

Realme U1 is a good option for those who like to take selfies a lot. Usually, the base model costs Rs 11,999 but the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for Rs 10,999 is worth a look, too! Realme U1 has a large 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style notch, MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor, 13MP+2MP rear camera and 25MP front camera, Android 8.1 with ColorOS 5.2, and a 3500mAh battery. Read our review here.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Echo Dot (3rd gen)

If you haven’t got Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speaker, how can you pass up the third-generation model for Rs 2,999? This price will surely tempt you – after all, the latest Echo Dot on a non-sale day will set you back by Rs 4,499. Should you buy it? Absolutely. This is the best-sounding Alexa-powered little smart speaker on the market. Read our review here.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Sony PlayStation 4 500GB

At Rs 26,849, Sony PlayStation 4 Slim is a great deal. It’s essentially a 500GB bundle with Gran Turismo – Sport, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn. If you haven’t got a PS4 yet, it is the perfect time to get one. The PS4 has so many games you can’t play on an Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Uncharted 4, Bloodborne, God of War…the list is pretty long.

Advertising

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Fire TV Stick

Amazon is selling the Fire Stick TV for Rs 2,999, down from Rs 3,999. In case you are not aware, Amazon Fire TV Stick lets you stream movies over the internet. The biggest reason why we would recommend Amazon’s Fire TV Stick over Google’s Chromecast is the access to a robust library. Both Amazon Prime Video and Nextlix are supported on the Fire TV Stick versus the Chromecast, which can’t natively play Prime Video.