Amazon Great Indian sale from January 20 to 23, Prime members to get early access

Amazon.in has announced its Amazon Great Indian Sale will take place from January 20 to January 23, 2019.

Amazon.in has announced its Amazon Great Indian Sale will take place from January 20 to January 23, 2019. Amazon India will offer early access to its Prime members who will get 12 hours early access to the top deals on the site, starting 12 noon on January 19, 2019. Prime membership costs Rs 999 per year in India.

The Prime membership gives special privileges like early deals, faster deliveries at zero extra cost along with free access to Amazon Prime Video and Music content.

Amazon is also offering free delivery on the first order for new customers during the sale. It has also announced a tie-up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI.

Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards for customers during the course of the sale. Exchange benefits will also be available on products like smartphones, television sets, ACs, and other household appliances.

As we have seen in the past, Amazon will offer deals various tech products including smartphones. Some phones highlighted in Amazon’s landing page for the Great Indian Sale are OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y2, Huawei Nova 3i, and Honor 8X. With OnePlus 6T, it is likely that some bank discount will be offered, rather than a direct price cut.

The Redmi and Honor phones could get a price cut during the sale as we have seen in previous sales. Another device to consider during the Amazon Great Indian sale will be the iPhone X, which is the 2017 flagship and could come with a great price cut.

Amazon will also offer discounts on headphones, laptops, smartphone accessories and other devices during the sale. Amazon’s own Alexa-powered Echo products will also available during the sale.

