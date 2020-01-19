Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sale live: Discount on OnePlus 7T, iPhone XR and other phones

OnePlus 7T is selling with discounted price of Rs 34,999 during the Amazon Great India sale. OnePlus 7T is selling with discounted price of Rs 34,999 during the Amazon Great India sale.

Amazon and Flipkart was made available for Prime and Plus members on Saturday. Starting today, both the Amazon and Flipkart sale are available for non-Prime and non-Plus users as well. Both sale will end on January 22. During the Republic Day sale, both Amazon and Flipkart are offering big discount on products across categories. Smartphones across various price segments are also available during the sale.

For the Great Indian sale, Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India to offer 10 per cent instant discount. On the other hand Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount to the buyers. Both the e-commerce platforms are also offering cashback offer, non-cost EMI option, exchange offer and more. Here are the best offers available on smartphones today on Amazon and Flipkart.

Best smartphone deals on Amazon, Flipkart today

Samsung Galaxy M30s is available with discount. The smartphone is available with discounted price of Rs 12,999. Additionally, Amazon is also offering extra Rs 50 discount on prepaid orders made by Amazon Pay. The smartphone was launched couple of months ago in India. Buyers can also get 10 per cent instant discount as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is also available with discount during the Amazon Great Indian sale. The smartphone is available with a massive discount of Rs 13,999. The Note 8 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best under Rs 15,000 phones available in the country right now. All the variants of the phone are available with discount during the sale. 10 per cent instant discount is also available on shopping with SBI card.

OnePlus 7T is selling with discounted price of Rs 34,999 during the Amazon Great India sale. The smartphone was launched couple of months ago with a starting price of Rs 37,999. This is a massive price drop. All other variants of the phone are also available with discount price. Additionally, 10 per cent instant discount is also available on shopping with SBI card.

iPhone XR is available with massive discount. For consumers who have been waiting for a good deal on iPhone XR this is the best time to buy the phone. The iPhone XR is selling with a discounted price of Rs 42,999, additionally there’s 10 per cent is also available on shopping with SBI card.

OnePlus 7 Pro is also available with a discounted price of Rs 42,999. Yes, both the iPhone XR and OnePlus 7 Pro are selling with the same price during the sale. For this OnePlus phone too there’s extra 10 per cent discount on purchasing with SBI card.

Poco F1 gets a massive discount the Amazon Great Indian sale. The smartphone is pretty old but at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 it’s a great value for money. There’s 10 per cent instant discount on SBI card available as well.

Redmi K20 Pro is available with massive discount of Rs 24,999 during the sale. This the first time since launch that the price of Redmi K20 Pro has dropped so low. For this one too there’s 10 per cent instant discount on SBI card available.

The recently launched Honor 9X is also available with discount price of Rs 12,999. The original launch price of the phone is Rs 13,999. This is a special launch sale. Buyers will be able to get another 10 per cent discount on shopping with ICICI Bank on Flipkart.

Vivo Z1 Pro is selling with a massive discount. The phone selling with a discounted price of Rs 10,990 on Flipkart. Additionally, there’s 10 per cent instant discount is available on shopping with ICICI bank.

iPhone XS is available with massive discount on Flipkart. The iPhone is available with a discounted price of Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, there’s 10 per cent instant discount is available on shopping with ICICI bank.

Google Pixel 3a is also available with a massive discount on Flipkart. The smartphone is available with a starting price of Rs 27,999. So, consumers who have been waiting to get a Pixel phone, this is the best time. Additionally, there’s 10 per cent instant discount is available on shopping with ICICI bank.

