Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Up to 40% off on mobiles, 75% on TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival has been announced from the midnight of September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 4. However, Prime members will get exclusive early access to the sale starting 12 noon on September 28. During the sale, Amazon will offer deals on several products including smartphones, TVs, home and kitchen products, fashion, consumer electronics

People who purchase using their SBI debit and credit cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent. More deals include no cost EMI on debit card and Bajaj Finserv. Though Amazon has not revealed all deals as of now, the site has listed a sneak peek into what the sale will offer.

Smartphones get up to 40 per cent off and there is also a free screen replacement offer as well as up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange. Xiaomi Mi A3, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Vivo U10 are among the latest smartphones that can be bought. OnePlus 7T, which will launch on September 26, will also be available on Amazon.

Mobile accessories such as cases and covers can be bought starting from as Rs 69. Bluetooth headsets get up to 70 per cent discounts during the sale. Those who wish to buy power banks, the prices will start at Rs 399.

In addition, Amazon smart speakers including Echo and Alexa devices will get big discounts. Amazon Echo Dot will be available with a free smart bulb. Amazon is also offering a flat Rs 1,200 off on FireTV Stick and up to 35 per cent off on Echo smart screens. Kindle eReaders get flat Rs 1,750.

As for appliances and TVs, up to 75 per cent off is listed along with no cost EMI and installation with free deliveries offers. OnePlus 55-inch QLED TV, which will launch alongside the OnePlus 7T phones will also be available on the e-commerce platform.

Those who wish to upgrade to 4K TVs, deals start at Rs 19,999 per month. For frost free refrigerators, the no cost EMI will start at Rs 9,99, while top load washing machines will be available from a starting price of Rs 9,999. Amazon is also offering up to 45 per cent off on split air conditioners.