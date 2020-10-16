Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE UPDATES: These are the best deals today

Amazon Great Indian Sale begins for Prime members

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts, Deals, and Offers: Festive sales are slowly starting. Today, Amazon’s Great Indian sale begins for the Prime members and from tomorrow the deals will be available for all users. During the sale, Amazon is offering a massive discount on smartphones, gadgets, smart home devices, laptops, home appliances and many more categories. Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount. The bank offer is available on all products up for grabs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Smartphone is one of the most popular categories on Amazon. During the Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon is offering a heavy discount on smartphones across price segments. Both Android phones as well as iPhones are available for purchase with discount offers. One of the jaw dropping deals on the Amazon today is on iPhone 11 that’s up for grabs for as low as 47,999. Over and above that you can get an additional discount with the bank offer. Amazon is also offering exchange and EMI options.

Today, the deals are available only for Prime members. Starting tomorrow the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale can be accessed by everyone. Meanwhile, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale goes live for everyone today. Click here to check the best Flipkart deals here.