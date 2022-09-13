Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales: Dates, what to expect

The two Indian e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are both gearing up for their big Diwali season sales. Both Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will commence on September 23 this year.

Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is sponsored by Samsung and iQoo, so we expect to see some good offers from these two brands. After the sale starts, one might also see discounts and offers from smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO and Xiaomi.

Amazon has even indicated that phones such as Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G and the recently released iPhone 14 series could see some offers. Those looking to buy other electronic products like smartwatches, laptops, headphones and other tablets might see discounts of up to 75 per cent. The e-commerce said it will bring new offers every six hours after the sale starts.

Amazon is offering Kickstarter deals that might interest you for now. It is giving a discount of Rs 15,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant, bringing down the effective price to Rs 54,999. One can also avail discount on Boat Airdopes 441 and other TWS earbuds. The Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live on September 23.

Flipkart Big Billion Days

The e-commerce platform said it will offer huge discounts on branded products which include some ‘Big Billion Day Special’ goods. Those interested in buying the Poco F4, Pixel 6a, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Motorola Edge 30, Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G and Samsung F13 will be thrilled to know these phones will be available at a discounted price. Since the sale is sponsored by Noise, Asus and Poco, we expect some discounts from these brands as well.

There’s also an interesting discount on the Google Pixel 6a, which has already been revealed.

Flipkart is offering up to 40 per cent off gaming laptops and up to 80 per cent off on monitors and printers. Those interested in buying TV and other electronic appliances will also get up to 80 per cent off. The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 per cent instant discount for those having ICICI bank and Axis Bank cards.