scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales: Dates, what to expect

Both Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23 this year.

Amazon Flipkart Diwali saleAmazon and Flipkart will start the sale on September 23.

The two Indian e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are both gearing up for their big Diwali season sales. Both Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will commence on September 23 this year.

Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is sponsored by Samsung and iQoo, so we expect to see some good offers from these two brands. After the sale starts, one might also see discounts and offers from smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO and Xiaomi.

Amazon has even indicated that phones such as  Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G and the recently released iPhone 14 series could see some offers. Those looking to buy other electronic products like smartwatches, laptops, headphones and other tablets might see discounts of up to 75 per cent. The e-commerce said it will bring new offers every six hours after the sale starts.

Amazon is offering Kickstarter deals that might interest you for now. It is giving a discount of Rs 15,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant, bringing down the effective price to Rs 54,999. One can also avail discount on Boat Airdopes 441 and other TWS earbuds. The Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live on September 23.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Also Read |Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Google Pixel 6a at Rs 30,699, here’s how it will work

Flipkart Big Billion Days

The e-commerce platform said it will offer huge discounts on branded products which include some ‘Big Billion Day Special’ goods. Those interested in buying the Poco F4, Pixel 6a, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Motorola Edge 30, Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G and Samsung F13 will be thrilled to know these phones will be available at a discounted price. Since the sale is sponsored by Noise, Asus and Poco, we expect some discounts from these brands as well.

There’s also an interesting discount on the Google Pixel 6a, which has already been revealed. 

Flipkart is offering up to 40 per cent off gaming laptops and up to 80 per cent off on monitors and printers. Those interested in buying TV and other electronic appliances will also get up to 80 per cent off. The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 per cent instant discount for those having ICICI bank and Axis Bank cards.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:08:21 pm
Next Story

‘Clairvoyant’ 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement