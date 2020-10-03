Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date out soon: Interesting deals to look out for

Amazon Great Indian sale to begin soon

The time of festivities and celebrations is at the door to usher in and with that Amazon is gearing up to bring its customers The Great Indian Festival sale with jaw-dropping deals revealing massive discounts on products from almost all the categories. The e-commerce giant is expected to reveal the sale dates next week given Flipkart has already revealed the dates of its Big Billion sale.

As usual, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start a day early for all prime customers and they would be able to access all discounts a day prior to the beginning of the sale for all users. In addition, Amazon will provide 10 per cent instant discount under its festive offers on purchase done through HDFC debit and credit cards or on EMI. Moreover, it has also claimed to give 5 per cent riveting cashback rewards for savings upto Rs.1,000 while Bajaj Finserv card users will get a credit upto Rs 1 lakh.

Besides that, the page also reveals upto 60 per cent discount on Kitchen and home products and upto 70 per cent discount over clothing and accessories with price slash upto 50 per cent on food and gourmet products along with that upto 70 per cent on electronics and accessories.

Other highlights include the discount of upto 65 per cent on TV and large appliances while books, toys and gaming products will get upto 70 per cent discount. Interestingly all echo and kindle devices will be available with maximum 50 per cen discount during the sale.

Meanwhile, Amazon Fashion is all set to provide upto 80 per cent discount on all the clothing accessories with no cost EMI and 30 days return. Smartphones, on the other hand are touted to get extended exchange offer with no cost EMI and total damage protection during the sale.

As far as new launches are concerned, OnePlus 8T 5G is set to get launched on October 14 with Amazon providing a notify me option. Further, FireTV stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite will be launching on 15th October while its pre-order facility is now available on the website.

