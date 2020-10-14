Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, accessories

Representational image

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is all set to begin from October 17 onwards and claims to offer promising deals and discounts on myriad products and gadgets. This time the e-commerce giant is gearing up to entice gaming enthusiasts with a slew of new deals on gaming laptops, electronics accessories and various games. As usual Prime customers are set to get the benefit by having an early access to the sale from 16th October.

Starting from gaming laptops, ASUS TUF gaming A15 laptop will get a price-cut of Rs. 35,000 and will be available at Rs. 62,990. This ASUS laptop comes bundled with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor at 3.0 GHz along with GeForce GTX 1650 discrete GPU. While it can produce high frame rates for popular games, it can also load massive collection with SSD + HDD dual storage design.

On the other hand, the HP Pavillion gaming laptop will now be priced at Rs.62,990. Besides that, it will house the intel i5 – 9300H processor coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM to offer an ultimate gaming experience. Similarly, Acer Nitro 5 will also get Rs 35,000 price cut and will be available at Rs.59,794. The laptop comes with Intel Core i5-9300H processor with a turbo speed of up to 4.10 GHz. In addition to that it also offers two storage slots for M.2 Gen 3 x 4 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology in Raid 01 and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

In the accessories section, add-on electronics will be getting discount up to 70 per cent where Cosmic byte gaming headphone will now be worth Rs.2030 and comes with features like mic switch and volume controller. Also, HP H200 gaming headset will now be available at Rs. 1,199 while it packs with multifunctional light control and Blue LED with wide-frequency range. Moreover, Acer B227Q monitor with 21.70-inch Full HD LCD display will be priced at Rs 11,673.

Amazon is also offering jaw-dropping discounts on video gamers for up to 55 per cent. Under this, the much famous Nintendo Switch Lite game will cost Rs. 25,190 and will offer personalized optimization and hand-held play along with on-the-go gaming. In addition, Sony PS4 Pro 1TB console will get listed at Rs. 29,990 and will offer 4K gaming and entertainment with Sony PS4 Pro.

Apart from these, the latest Xbox Series S will be priced at just Rs 34,990.

On the smartphone front, Amazon will offer smartphones with high-end specs for intense gaming such as OnePlus 8 at Rs. 41,999, Samsung Galaxy M51 for Rs.24,999 and Redmi Note9 for Rs.11,999.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.