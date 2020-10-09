Amazon Great Indian Festival begins on October 17, Prime users get 24 hours early access

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin on October 16 for Prime users.

Amazon announced its annual festive sale, the Great Indian Festival sale, last week. The festival sale will start for everyone on October 17 while the Prime members will get 24 hours early access starting October 16. For the sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on shopping with Debit or Credit cards. There a no-Cost EMI on Credit and Debit Cards option available as well. Additionally, Amazon will also offer exchange offers, and allow consumers to get daily shopping rewards worth Rs 500 using Amazon Pay UPI.

For the Great Indian Festival sale, this year lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will offer unique selection to customers helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times. Customers across the country will be able to shop for products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar.

Commenting on the Great India Festival announcement Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them.”

As per a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85 per cent of SMBs sellers on Amazon.in are expecting to reach new customers and see an increase in sales. More than 74 per cent sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78 per cent are positive about increase in visibility of products.

During the sale, over 900 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, Dabur, LG, IFB, Hisense, Titan, Max Fashion, BIBA, Spykar, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes, Woscher, Lakme, Bigmuscles, Cosmic Byte, Maggie, Tide, Realme, Microsoft Xbox, Westland, Harper, Xiaomi, OPPO, Sanyo, GoPro, Honor, Bosch, Amazfit, Peter England, Levi’s, River, Amazon Basics, URBN, Biotique, Pan Mcmillan, Carmate, Bikeblazer and more. Some of the new launches also include products from Amazon including new Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock, Amazon Echo, the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Amazon is also offering big discounts, exclusive deals, lower festive price offers, cashbacks, rewards and more on commercial products from categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, disinfecting devices, deep freezes, office electronics, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, GBC, SToK, Casio, Eureka Forbes.

Customers can get a wide range of affordable finance options from 10 per cent instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit cards and lots more. Customers can win daily shopping rewards worth INR 500 using Amazon Pay UPI, send gifts and extend budget with Amazon Pay Later and Amazon Pay ICICI bank Credit card during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

To ensure safe and reliable deliveries, Amazon has ramped up its delivery infrastructure adding close to 200 delivery stations and added tens of thousands of delivery partners to its network.

