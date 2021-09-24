Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 to start from October 4: Here are the details

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 will start from October 4 and Prime members will get early access to the sale. Amazon says that over 75,000 local shops will participate in this year’s annual pre-Diwali sale.

“This year’s Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic,” Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said in a press statement.

Amazon recently added Bengali and Marathi to let users shop in their preferred languages. Customers can shop in the following languages on Amazon: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada in addition to the two new languages. The company has also added Hindi support for shopping via its Alexa voice assistant.

While Amazon is yet to announce deals and offers, it says that there will be 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards.

Amazon’s own Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices will see discounts during the sale as well. The company says that there will be over 1000 new products from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, etc.

Meanwhile, customers with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get 5 percent reward points with Rs 750 as a joining bonus during the sale. It should be noted that rival Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will start October 7 and continue for a week.