Amazon Freedom sale begins today: Deals, discount offers and other details

Amazon Freedom sale begins; smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets get discounted Amazon Freedom sale begins; smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets get discounted

Amazon has announced Freedom Sale starting today on its platform. The sale will continue till August 11. During the sale, the e-commerce Amazon is offering heavy discounts on categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, daily essentials, and more.

For the Freedom sale, Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India to offer 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 with SBI Credit cards on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI on Credit cards, Debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later.

During the sale, Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on smartphones from top brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, among others. Amazon is offering up to Rs 4,000 off on OnePlus phones, up to Rs 5,000 off on Xiaomi devices, up to 6 months no cost EMI on some Samsung M series phones, up to Rs 25,000 off on flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to Rs 4,000. It is also offering up to Rs 10,000 off on Apple with discount offers on iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Some of the newly launched phones like Samsung Galaxy M31s, OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 are also available during the sale. Amazon is offering up to 70 per cent off on Power banks, Bluetooth and Wired earphones.

There are discount offers on headphones, cameras accessories, speakers, laptops, gaming accessories, smartwatches, tablets, and other consumer electronics. Amazon is offering up to 70 per cent off on headphones, up to 70 per cent off on cameras accessories, camera devices starting Rs 2,416 per month, up to 60 per cent off on Speakers & Home audio, up to 30 per cent off on laptops, up to 50 per cent off on printers, up to 40 per cent off on Gaming accessories, up to 60 per ceny off on smartwatches, up to 60 per cent off on monitors, up to Rs 40,00 off on desktops and up to 45 per cent off on tablets.

Amazon is giving away up to 45 per cent off, up to 40 per cent off on refrigerator, up to 60 per cent off on televisions, LED TVs starting from Rs 5,555, up to 60 per cent off on Smart TVs, starting from 7,999, and up to 50 per cent off on premium TVs from TCL and Sony.

Amazon is offering discount on some of its products as well. It is providing flat 33 per cent off on Echo Dot, flat Rs 6,500 off on Echo Plus, minimum 30 per cent off on Echo smart displays, and up to Rs 3,000 off on Kindle E-readers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.