Amazon fires employees who leaked customer data like email IDs, phone numbers

Amazon.com Inc said it had fired employees for leaking customer email addresses and phone numbers to an unspecified third party, the second time this week the technology giant acknowledged some workers had improperly accessed customer data.

“We are writing to let you know that your email address and phone number were disclosed by an Amazon employee to a third party in violation of our policies,” Amazon’s customer service team said in an email to a customer shared Friday on social media.

“The individuals responsible for this incident have been terminated and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution,” a spokeswoman for the Seattle-based company said in a statement. She declined to say how many Amazon employees were fired, who received the information or how many customers were involved.

Earlier this week, Amazon-owned video doorbell maker Ring told US senators it had fired at least four employees for improperly seeking to access customer videos during the last four years.

TechCrunch reported on the Amazon customer email leak earlier Friday.

