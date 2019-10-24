Amazon Fire TV users can now access Apple TV

Amazon has announced that its Fire TV users in over 60 countries can now download and access the Apple TV app on its Fire TV products. It states that from now on Fire TV users will be able to watch all the movies, TV shows and channels they purchase from Apple.

The company also states that from November 1 its Fire TV users will also be able to access the Apple TV+ subscription, to view all-original shows and movies from Apple like The Morning Show, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind and The Elephant Queen.

Amazon states, now you can use the Alexa Voice Remote or a paired Echo device to start watching your favourite shows and movies or discover new content from Apple TV.

From November 1, you will also be able to ask Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa to show you something specific. You can say “Alexa, watch Dickinson,” “Alexa, find dramas,” and more. You will also start seeing Apple TV+ originals like The Morning Show and See included in Fire TV search results.

The Apple TV app is currently available for the Amazon Fire TV Stick second generation and Fire TV Stick 4K, in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India.

Amazon Fire TV Basic Edition owners in over 50 countries including Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico and more, will also be able to start using the app today.