Alexa on Fire TV gets voice support for third-party apps: Here’s how it works

Fire TV now allows voice control via Alexa. (Image: Amazon) Fire TV now allows voice control via Alexa. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick not only converts a standard television set to smart TV but also offers control over streaming experience with voice commands using Alexa.

Just like other Alexa-powered smart speakers, Fire TV users can also check the weather, control smart home, stream music and much more. And now, the Alexa Voice discovery has been expanded on the Fire TV Stick allowing users to control apps in addition to Amazon Prime Video.

Users can browse and search content on Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, Apple TV+, Sun NXT, MX Player TV, Eros, TVF Play, and more by using their Alexa voice remote or pairing Fire TV with Echo devices. In addition to Amazon Prime Video, Alexa can now also be used to control playback on select apps that include YouTube, Netflix and Jio Cinema.

How to use Alexa voice commands on Fire TV

Using the Fire TV with voice commands is as easy as using an Amazon Echo speaker. All you have to do give Alexa the command and that’s it. For example, you can say, “Alexa, find comedies” to search for comedy content on Fire TV from all the apps available on the streaming stick.

You can also Alexa to play a specific TV show or movie from a particular platform. Try saying, “Alexa, play Demon Slayer on Netflix”, “Alexa, play Love Aaj Kal on JioCinema”, “Alexa, play Jack Ryan on Prime Video”, or “Alexa, play Too Hot To Handle trailer on YouTube.”

Also read | Google’s Sodar tool uses AR to help maintain social distancing: Here’s how

You can also ask the virtual assistant to control playback within select apps (YouTube, Netflix and Jio Cinema). You can ask, “Alexa, forward thirty minutes”, “Alexa, rewind twenty seconds”, “Alexa, pause”, “Alexa, play”, “Alexa, next episode”, “Alexa, last episode”, “Alexa, start over”, and more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd