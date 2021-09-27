Amazon Fall Event 2021 on September 28: What to expect

Amazon is scheduled to host its annual fall event on Tuesday, September 28. The company is set to launch new products and services, although the event will not be live-streamed, with Amazon opting for an invite-only approach instead. Here’s what Amazon is expected to announce at the event.

New Echo smart speakers

Amazon has had a history of launching new Echo devices at its events, including the Echo Auto, the rotating Echo Show 10, and others. The brand is also expected to launch more speakers in the lineup at its 2021 event. Not a lot is known about new products, but expect multiple additions to the lineup.

Existing Echo products are also expected to get new refreshes this year, with the most likely product being the Amazon Echo Studio, which got its last release back in 2019, apart from a recent Billie Eilish skin.

Alexa updates

Amazon’s own voice assistant Alexa is expected to pick some major updates post-event that will increase its functionality. Amazon could add more features to assist the remote work and teleconferencing culture. The company did add group calling support for the Echo Show last year and that does give us a hint at where Amazon is looking to make improvements amidst Covid.

News on Matter

Amazon’s own universal language that is set to connect multiple smart IoT platforms together was something Amazon had planned for a while. However, the service has since been pushed to 2022. Amazon could, however, give us some new updates on the same.

Other products, services

Amazon is also expected to launch its Always Home Cam, a flying drone camera sometime in Q4 this year, and the company is expected to announce more details on the same this year, presumably at the fall event.

Amazon could also new partnerships for new services as it has done before with Eero, Ring and Blink, and Sidewalk. The company is also expected to talk more about its efforts towards privacy and how Amazon protects consumer data.