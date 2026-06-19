Amazon explores selling Trainium AI chips, setting up a direct challenge to Nvidia

The complainant in the case had ordered an LED TV from Amazon on February and the delivered product was defective and the complainant made repeated complaints. (Reuters Photo)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is exploring plans to sell Trainium, its in-house artificial intelligence chips, a move that could position the cloud giant as a more direct competitor to Nvidia in the booming AI infrastructure market.

AWS Senior Vice President Peter DeSantis discussed the development in an interview with Bloomberg, saying the company is in discussions to offer its Trainium AI chips to external customers for use in data centres.

AWS spokesperson Doron Aronson confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is open to selling chips in the future. While AWS has historically declined requests for direct chip sales, Aronson said the possibility remains under consideration.