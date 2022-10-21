scorecardresearch
Amazon Echo Studio gains spatial audio and improved frequency range

A software update will be rolling out soon to the Amazon Echo Studio with spatial audio processing tech and frequency range distribution.

Amazon’s flagship smart speaker, the Echo Studio, will soon sound even better than it already does with a new update that will enhance its audio capabilities. In addition to features like Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio that the speaker supported out of the box, it’ll soon also be capable of spatial audio processing and frequency range distribution.

Spatial audio, popularised by Apple, enhances stereo sound and offers greater width, allowing a much more directional audio experience. Amazon claims that it’ll also enhance clarity and “presence.” The feature will turn the Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system with vocal performances being weighted toward the center and stereo-panned instruments better defined on the sides. This is meant to give a “more immersive sound experience.”

Meanwhile, the improved frequency range technology is concerned more with the range of sound that the Studio produces, and helps deliver better performance by improving mid-range clarity and deepening the bass. Both features will roll out automatically via a software update.

The Amazon Echo Studio was launched in October 2020 and currently sells for Rs ₹22,999. It comes with three 2-inch (51 mm) midrange speakers, one 20mm tweeter, and one 5.25-inch (133 mm) woofer with bass aperture. In addition to that, it automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound.

