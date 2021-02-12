scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

Amazon Echo devices users can now share music with friends: Here’s how it will work

The command that will activate this feature is "Alexa share this song with (the contact’s name)”. In an instant, Alexa will share that particular track as asked.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 11:09:32 am
Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot review, Amazon specifications, smart speakers,Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

Amazon has added a unique music sharing feature, which will allow users to share music via the Alexa App on Echo devices. Users can share any song they come across while listening to music on an Echo device.

The command that will activate this feature is “Alexa share this song with,” followed by the contact’s name. In an instant, Alexa will share that particular track with the contact’s name as asked. The contact with will now be able to listen to the song and send a reaction as feedback as well.

Users need to enable Alexa Communications on their account in order to use this feature. They can do that by going into the Alexa App, tap on the ‘Communications tab’ and then enable it. This will allow the user to send any song to their contacts that have an Echo device and use the Alexa app.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

One can also check the eligible contacts for this sharing feature by tapping on ‘new message’ in the Communications tab where they will see a list of contacts.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Users who receive the message don’t necessarily need to have a subscription to Amazon Music or set it as the default music streaming app to be able to listen to the song. The Echo device will play it on any of the streaming services available. Even if the song is not found, the voice assistant suggests a station based on the artist’s name or the song title.

The tech giant has categorised this feature as “just the beginning”. The rollout of the feature has begun already and should be available for users soon if not already visible on their Alexa app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

valentine day, valentine day 2021, valentine day gift ideas, valentine's day gift ideas, valentine's day gadgets, valentine's day gadgets gifts, valentine's day gifts under 10000, gadgets under 10000, gadgets under 10000 valentine day, gadgets under 10000 for valentine day, gadgets under 10000 2021, gadgets news, huami amazfit gt 2e, apple homepod mini, google nest audio, mi smart band 5, oppo enco w51
Valentine’s Day 2021 Gifts: Gadgets you can get for under Rs 10,000

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X