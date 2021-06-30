Amazon Day Delivery feature launched: What is it? How this works?

Amazon has launched a new delivery feature for all the Prime members. The new ‘Amazon Day Delivery’ option allows Prime members to choose a weekly delivery day for the items they purchase throughout the week. One can conveniently choose between Prime’s fast, free shipping or Amazon Day Delivery during check out.

“Amazon Day also makes it easier to get purchases grouped and delivered together resulting in fewer trips to the customer location, thus a reduction of carbon emissions. The delivery option is one among Amazon’s many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s global vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50 per cent of all shipments net-zero by 2030,” Amazon said in a statement.

All the Prime members will find the Amazon Day delivery option in the checkout section. Here, you can select the day that works best for you.

When you checkout, make sure you select the Amazon Day delivery option instead of the free Prime delivery option. Customers can then order throughout the week and get their items delivered for free on their chosen day of the week.

However, the eligibility varies by item. Amazon says most of the items are eligible for Prime Delivery and can be ordered with Amazon Day. Additionally, users do get the option to change their Amazon Day anytime they want.

Furthermore, users can order products up to two days before Amazon Day delivery. The e-commerce giant further says the new feature will help reduce the number of trips a delivery executive makes to a customer’s location and this will also reduce carbon emissions.