Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos lands in India, remembers Mahatma Gandhi

This is his first visit to the country in more than five years. Bezos was welcomed with a new antitrust case.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 14, 2020 10:39:35 pm
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, jeff bezos india visit, amazon ceo jeff bezos, amazon anti trust case, tech news, latest news, indian express Jeff Bezos is expected to discuss opportunities for small businesses on Amazon (File/Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Amazon’s founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos arrived in India Tuesday and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. This is his first visit to the country in more than five years.

“Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world,” Bezos said in a tweet.

Bezos was welcomed with a new antitrust case. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday ordered an investigation into alleged malpractices by Flipkart and Amazon India as far as the issue of deep discounting and practice of preferred sellers of mobile phones by both the retailers was concerned.

The anti-trust body ordered the probe on a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a micro, small and medium scale enterprise (MSME) body, which alleged that both the retailers were engaged in deep discounting and preferred selling of mobile phones and related accessories “which have led to a foreclosure of other non-preferred traders or sellers from these online marketplaces”.

Amazon has committed $5.5 billion in India investments, while Walmart in 2018 pumped in $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, its biggest deal.

On Wednesday, he is expected to discuss opportunities for small businesses on Amazon at a conference in New Delhi. He is also expected to meet Modi and plans to travel to Mumbai.

(Inputs Reuters)

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Chandra Grahan 2020: First Lunar Eclipse of year observed
Chandra Grahan 2020: First Lunar Eclipse of year observed

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement