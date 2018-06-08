Amazon Cashback Carnival: Get up to 10 per cent off on smartphones and more

Amazon has announced a Cashback Carnival, that will run during June 9 and 10. Amazon has announced a Cashback Carnival, that will run during June 9 and 10.

Amazon has announced a Cashback Carnival, that will run during June 9 and 10. On both these days, users will receive 10 per cent cashback, valid up to Rs 800 over consumer electronics as well as home appliances. Under the Cashback Carnival, Amazon users can receive benefits when they pay through Debit and Credit Cards, net banking, Amazon Pay and UPI modes.

Among the smartphones to under sale, the OnePlus 6 Silk White edition, that will get Rs 2,000 cashback. This means that the original price of Rs 39,999 will be replaced with an offer price of Rs 37,999 after cashback. Also, the Moto G6 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be eligible for Rs 1,000 extra under exchange benefits. This will price the phone at Rs 14,999, down from its launch price of Rs 15,999. Offers up to Rs 5,000 on the Oppo Realme 1 and Rs 2,000 discounts on the Huawei P20 Lite. Both these discounts will be exclusively for Amazon Prime users. Meanwhile, as part of the Amazon iPhone Fest, the Apple iPhone SE will retail for Rs 17,999.

Oppo Realme 1 was launched last month as an Amazon exclusive from Rs 8,999, with its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999. Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 Lite, a scaled-down version of the Huawei P20 Pro, is priced at Rs 19,999, and comes with a 5.84 FullHD+ display and a 24MP selfie camera. Users will receive these benefits by paying through Citibank Credit and Debit cards.

Amazon has also included laptops for sale as part of the Cashback Carnival, with up to 25 per cent discount available across models. While the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air 2017 (128GB) will retail for Rs57,990, down from Rs 77,200, the 256GB version of the 13-inch MacBook Air will sell at Rs 75,990, a 17 per cent drop from its Rs 92,500 price tag. Other brands to receive benefits under the sale include HP, Dell, Lenovo as well as Acer titles.

