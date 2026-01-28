Amazon bungles Wednesday layoff plan with misfired internal email

Amazon laid off about 14,000 people ‌in October as part of a broader plan to reduce corporate staff by around 30,000, people familiar with the matter said at the ‌time. (File photo)

Amazon on Tuesday appeared to have prematurely alerted Amazon Web Services cloud-computing employees to layoffs planned for Wednesday morning by sending a commiseration email and team-wide meeting invitation hours early.

Reuters reported on Friday that Amazon intended to lay off thousands of ‍corporate employees ⁠starting this week. But the company has not yet informed impacted employees, nor has it confirmed the layoff plan.

The email sent on Tuesday signed by Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of applied AI solutions at AWS, wrongly said that impacted employees in the U.S., Canada ​and Costa Rica had already been informed they lost ‌their jobs.