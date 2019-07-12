Amazon announces Rs 500 cashback on Prime membership: Here’s how to avail

Amazon is offering a special discount of 50 per cent on its Prime membership subscription for people in the age group of 18-24 years. The e-commerce giant is providing Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay balance to the people who take up the annual membership which costs Rs 999.

Customers who fall in the age group of 18-24 years, can avail this offer by signing up for Prime membership and verifying their age on Amazon India’s website or on Amazon Shopping app. To register, the eligible customers have to visit http://www.amazon.in/prime or the Amazon app and sign up for the annual membership through the ‘youth offer’ banner.

After this, the customer will be asked to pay Rs 999, which they can pay through any credit or debit card, net banking or through Amazon Pay balance. The customers will be required to verify their age by uploading their PAN card, address proof and a photograph. After this, on successful verification, the customer will receive Rs 500 in their Amazon Pay account within 10 days.

This Amazon Pay balance can then be used to purchase various items from Amazon or for making any bill payment or recharges through Amazon Pay or for payment on multiple online and offline partner merchants including BookMyShow, Swiggy, Domino’s, Redbus and more where Amazon Pay is accepted.

Amazon Prime membership offers free one-day and two-day delivery on millions of products, early and early and exclusive access to various deals and sales on Amazon India’s platform including the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale which goes live from July 15-16. Apart from this, the subscribers also get unlimited ad-free music on Amazon Prime Music.

The Prime subscription also provides popular Indian and Hollywood movies and TV shows, kids shows, and Amazon Original Series available on Prime Video, unlimited access to eBooks on Prime Reading.