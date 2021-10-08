Amazon announces Prime Fridays as part of Great Indian Festival for Prime Members

Amazon has announced the launch of ‘Prime Fridays’ for Prime members as part of its Great Indian Festival. The event is starting today (October 8). Prime members will get access to new offers and shopping benefits across various categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, etc.

Prime members will also get access to added benefits on products, such as extended warranty, screen replacement, No cost EMI options. and more.

Eligible users will also Rs 1,000 off with Coupons and 6 months free screen replacement when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Amazon is also offering an additional Rs 2,500 off with HDFC bank cards on the iQOO Z3 5G and Rs 3,000 off, and six months of a free screen replacement, on the Redmi Note 10S.

The company is also introducing offers such as coupons on televisions, additional discounts on laptops, and smartwatches. Eligible users who are planning to buy Microsoft Xbox consoles will get an extra discount on the same.

Amazon’s devices including the Echo and the Fire TV lines will also be a part of the sale. Users will be able to purchase the Echo Dot at the lowest ever price, and Echo Dot plus Fire TV Stick combo will also be getting extra discounts.

Interested users who are not Prime members can join Prime for Rs 999 per year or Rs 329 for three months.