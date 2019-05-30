Amazon Alexa voice remote for FireTV Stick can now search directly for Netflix content

Amazon’s Alexa voice-enabled remote for FireTV Stick and FireTV Stick 4K now supports searching for Netflix content in India. Previously, the functionality was limited to Amazon Prime Video and Music. Now, users in India can search for the Netflix catalogue via Alexa voice-enabled remote using voice commands or by typing in their queries.

So, a user can use the Alexa voice search on the remote to search for and play content from Netflix, in addition to Prime Video and Music. Search results will appear even if a user has not logged in to or subscribed to Netflix.

On the remote, users can click on the search button to ask Alexa anything. So, for instance, a user can ask for things like “Alexa, play Harry Poter” or “Play Stranger Things 2”, and more. Essentially, search results for movies, TV shows, etc with the Alexa remote will now display results from Prime Video as well as Netflix.

Amazon’s Alexa-voice enabled remoted can be bought separately or with FireTV Stick as well as FireTV Stick 4K. The remote is priced at Rs 1,999. Meanwhile, the FireTV Stick will cost Rs 3,999, while the 4K variant for UHD TVs is priced at Rs 5,999 respectively.

Also read: Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review: When Alexa makes life easier

The FireTV can also be paired with an Echo device at home, and Alexa can directly be asked to play the television using voice commands. For those who want to buy the Alexa remote separately, it comes with dedicated buttons to control TV set as well.