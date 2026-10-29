Amazon launches Alexa Photo Frame, Echo Time smart clock as it refreshes Alexa device line-up

Amazon on Wednesday, October 28, refreshed its line-up of existing Alexa devices and introduced two new hardware products: a smart picture frame called ‘Alexa Photo Frame’ and ‘Echo Time’, a smart alarm clock.

The Alexa Photo Frame marks Amazon’s entry into the product category of digital photo displays, which have evolved from clunky, standalone devices to a sleek, attractive, and connected smart interface for displaying photos on a user’s camera roll.

Meanwhile, the Echo Time clock appears to be Amazon’s answer to customers’ increasingly relying on such devices, instead of their smartphones, to set alarms or morning reminders and check for weather updates. The announcements come ahead of the holiday season, when consumer demand for electronics typically rises, positioning several of these devices as potential gifting options.

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“It [Alexa Photo Frame] knows to choose photos where you’re smiling and the lighting is right, and it matches the season you’re in, so you see last year’s family Halloween costumes in October instead of the middle of spring. It also knows what to skip, like screenshots and receipts,” Amazon said in a press release.

“Millions of customers start and end their days with Alexa — checking the weather and turning on the lights from bed in the morning or winding down with white noise at night. But the bedroom asks for something different from a device than the kitchen or living room does — so we designed an Echo specifically for it,” the company said regarding the Echo Time clock.

Alexa Photo Frame

The device has been specially designed for sharing photos, according to Amazon. It features a 10-inch screen with a semi-matte, anti-glare display.

Alexa Photo Frame. (Image: Amazon) Alexa Photo Frame. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has integrated its AI-powered conversational voice assistant, Alexa+, to choose how and when to display selected photos. Users can also add voice notes to photos, and images sync automatically as you take them.

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Additionally, Prime members get unlimited storage on Amazon Photos. The Alexa Photo Frame is currently available in the US, where it starts at $199.99 in Black, and $229 in Birch or Walnut wood.

Echo Time

The newly launched smart alarm clock has opt-in sleep sensing tools that can detect when users are in a lighter or deeper phase of sleep, and wake them up accordingly.

Echo Time smart alarm clock. (Image: Amazon) Echo Time smart alarm clock. (Image: Amazon)

Users can also choose to enable a smart alarm feature that wakes them up within a 10 to 60 minute window of their alarm time, so that it is less jarring for them to begin their day.

Similar to other popular smart alarm clocks, the Echo Time can also mimic sunrise features to ease users into waking up. Echo Time costs $199.99, with a separate Kids version that is priced at $209.99.

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Other upgraded Alexa devices

Besides the Alexa Photo Frame and Echo Time, Amazon also rolled out updates to its existing line of Alexa smart home devices such as the Echo Show 16, Echo Dot, and Echo Studio with Home Camera.

The Echo Dot now includes a built-in smart home hub, which also includes an eero Wi-Fi extender that adds up to 1,000 square feet of coverage, helping it connect to lights, locks, and thermostats around a user’s home. It is powered by Amazon’s custom AZ3 silicon chip, which is said to make it better at on-device processing to speed up conversations with Alexa+.

The latest version of Echo Studio, one of Amazon’s most advanced speakers, can now double as a smart security camera so users can check on their home while they are out. It also comes with certain visual intelligence features.

Echo Studio with Home Camera. (Image: Amazon) Echo Studio with Home Camera. (Image: Amazon)

“Alexa can also see and understand what’s in front of the camera and help you in real time. Pull out a board game box and ask Alexa+ to explain the rules or hold up a cereal box and Alexa can recognize it and help you reorder more flavours,” the company said.

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New Echo Show 16. (Image: Amazon) New Echo Show 16. (Image: Amazon)

While the Echo Dot is available at $99.99, the Echo Studio with Home Camera costs $249.99. Meanwhile, the new Echo Show 16 features a 16-inch display, with 10 per cent larger viewing area than its predecessor, but with a 40 per cent smaller frame. It has Fire TV built in, plus Smart Home tools like Family Organizer. It can also function like a digital photo frame.