Amazon Alexa in India can now play over 350 radio stations: Here’s how to enable the feature

Amazon India has announced that it has added over 350 radio stations across popular genres to its digital assistant, Alexa. The company said in a press statement that users can simply ask their Echo devices “Alexa, what radio stations do you have” to get started.
The company has also added several Alexa skills for these radio stations to like Radio City Sufi, Radio One Delhi, Radio Mirchi top 20 from Gaana and more.
In partnership with TuneIn and myTuner, the company has radio stations from across the world including BBC Radio 2, ESPN Radio and BBC Radio 5 Live. Alexa will also be able to play regional radio channels like All India Radio Bangla.
While Tunein and myTuner are activated by default on all Amazon Echo devices, the specific skills need to be activated from the Alexa app or on the Alexa Skills Store official website.
To add radio stations to your Amazon Echo, users can follow these steps:
- Download the Amazon Alexa app on to your Android or iOS device from the Play Store or App Store, respectively.
- After the app is downloaded and installed, you need to sign into the app with your Amazon ID and connect your Echo device to it.
- You will now be required to click on the hamburger list button located on the top left side of the app.
- Click on the search icon and write the name of the radio you want to listen on your Alexa enabled device like ‘All India Radio’.
- In the search results click on the preferred radio station and on the new page press the ‘Enable To Use’ button.
- The app will take a few seconds to enable to skill on your Echo device, which when done will give you the ability to listen to that specific radio by just saying “Alexa play *radio name*”.