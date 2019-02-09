Amazon Alexa in India can now play over 350 radio stations: Here’s how to enable the feature

Amazon India has announced that it has added over 350 radio stations across popular genres to its digital assistant, Alexa. The company said in a press statement that users can simply ask their Echo devices “Alexa, what radio stations do you have” to get started.

The company has also added several Alexa skills for these radio stations to like Radio City Sufi, Radio One Delhi, Radio Mirchi top 20 from Gaana and more.

In partnership with TuneIn and myTuner, the company has radio stations from across the world including BBC Radio 2, ESPN Radio and BBC Radio 5 Live. Alexa will also be able to play regional radio channels like All India Radio Bangla.

While Tunein and myTuner are activated by default on all Amazon Echo devices, the specific skills need to be activated from the Alexa app or on the Alexa Skills Store official website.

To add radio stations to your Amazon Echo, users can follow these steps:

