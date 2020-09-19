Amazon Alexa hardware event set for September 24: What to expect

Amazon Alexa event on September 24

Like every year, Amazon is all set to host its Alexa hardware event despite the pandemic. This time the event will take place later this month on September 24. As per the invite, the Amazon Alexa event will kick off at 1PM ET which is around 10:30 pm IST.

For now, it is not clear what announcements will Amazon make during the event but according to The Verge Amazon’s Devices and Services team would be sharing “some news”. It is likely that Amazon will announce new smart speakers and smart displays for consumers at its fall event.

Similar to all other launch events amid the pandemic Amazon’s fall event will also be live streamed and everyone around the world will be able to watch it from their home. This is the first virtual event Amazon will be hosting this year.

To recollect, during last year’s Amazon Alexa event, the company announced the high-end Echo Studio speaker, Echo Show 8 smart display, and a 3rd-generation Echo speaker. Amazon also announced the Echo Frames glasses with Alexa built in and also the Echo Loop, a smart ring. The tech giant also showcased the Echo Dot with Clock.

As per rumours Google will very soon announce a new smart speaker and a Google Chromecast powered by Google TV and hence it is likely that Amazon could announce Echo Speakers and a new Fire TV Stick at its fall event later this month.

